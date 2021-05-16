Man killed, three other victims hospitalized after Northeast DC quadruple shooting

article

A man is dead and three other people were hospitalized after a quadruple shooting Saturday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

Police say they arrived to the scene around 4:55 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Minnesota Ave. NE.

They say they found a man and two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders took the victims to nearby hospitals. The man, 28-year-old Lester Howard of Southeast D.C., later died of his injuries.

The two women were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a fourth gunshot victim took himself to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

No other details were immediately available.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.