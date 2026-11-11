The Brief A man was found dead in the roadway after an overnight hit-and-run around 1 a.m. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage to call.



Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run in Prince George’s County that left a man dead.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 7900 block of 14th Avenue for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

First responders found a man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the area and did not remain at the scene, according to investigators.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam or video footage of the incident to contact Prince George’s County Police Department.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Man killed in overnight hit-and-run in Prince George's County