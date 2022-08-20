Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a deadly shooting in Largo Friday night.

According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 200 Block of Harry S. Truman Drive around 9:55 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from "trauma to the body."

Investigators say the man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, and identify any suspect involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.