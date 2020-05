article

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a homicide early Saturday in Oxon Hill.

Police say they found the man, who they did not identify, suffering from undisclosed trauma around midnight in the 6300 block of Livingston Road.

The man later died at a nearby hospital.

Police did not immediately disclose any other details.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.