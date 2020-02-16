Man killed in Northwest D.C. shooting

article

A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening in Northwest D.C.

Police say it happened around 5:59 p.m. in the 100 block of N Street, Northwest.

That's where responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Police identified the victim Sunday morning as 34-year-old Eugene Isaac Jr., of no fixed address.

Police are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. You can submit tips by calling police at (202) 727-9099 or by texting 50411.