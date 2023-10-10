Man killed after crashing into dump truck in Bowie identified: police

The man killed Sunday night after authorities say he crashed his vehicle into a dump truck in Prince George's County has been identified.

According to a preliminary report, Anthony Jeffrey Avila Lopez, 24, of Herndon, Virginia was driving a Honda Civic when he crashed into the rear of the truck on Route 301 South near Ball Park Road in Bowie.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police say he driver of the truck, identified as Santos O Rodriguez Bermudez, 40, of Fort Washington, was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center with injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.