Man in custody after exchanging gunfire with police, barricading himself inside DC home, authorities say

Authorities say a man is in custody after exchanging gunfire with police and barricading himself inside a home in Southeast, D.C.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. when police and other law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue near Alabama Avenue. Officials say the driver crashed into a D.C. police cruiser and into another vehicle near that intersection.

Officers say there was an exchange of gunfire with the man as he fled and entered an occupied house in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities say the homeowners, including children, fled the house and police were able to place the suspect in custody. Officials say one firearm was recovered in the vehicle and another in the home.

Police say the man was shot during the incident and was hospitalized. It is unclear at this time, police say, who fired first or where the incident started.

Investigators believe the man was involved in other incidents around the area from last night and early this morning. No other injuries were reported.