Man in critical condition after Southeast DC fire

A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a house fire Saturday in Southeast D.C.

Firefighters say they responded to the fire around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Congress Place Southeast.

They found the man and took him to a hospital. The firefighters say the fire was contained to the home's first floor and was under control, but "moderate smoke conditions" prevailed.

No other injuries were reported. Investigators are on the scene.