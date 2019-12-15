Man in critical condition after being struck by car in St. Mary's County

article

A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car Saturday night in St. Mary's County.

Police say it happened at 6:15 p.m. at Three Notch and Pegg roads in Lexington Park.

They say a 2004 Scion xB hit the pedestrian as he was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

The man, 28-year-old Brandon Wayne Johnson of Chesapeake Beach, was airlifted to a nearby trauma center and remains in critical condition.

The driver and a passenger were unharmed.

Police say they are still investigating. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at (301) 475-4200, extension 8031.