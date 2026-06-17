Man hospitalized after robbery, shooting at gas station in Prince George’s County

The Brief Man hospitalized after an early morning robbery and shooting at a gas station. The shooting was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of MLK Jr. Highway. Police have not released the man’s condition or any suspect or motive information.



A man was hospitalized after an early morning robbery and shooting at a gas station in Prince George’s County.

The shooting was reported at the Exxon station around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of MLK Jr. Highway in Seat Pleasant.

Police said the man was in stable condition. No information about a suspect or motive has been made available.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Man hospitalized after shooting near gas station in Prince George’s County