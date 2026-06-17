Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized after robbery, shooting at gas station in Prince George’s County

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated June 17, 2026 10:04 AM EDT Published June 17, 2026 8:08 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Man hospitalized after an early morning robbery and shooting at a gas station.
    • The shooting was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of MLK Jr. Highway.
    • Police have not released the man’s condition or any suspect or motive information.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md - A man was hospitalized after an early morning robbery and shooting at a gas station in Prince George’s County.

The shooting was reported at the Exxon station around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of MLK Jr. Highway in Seat Pleasant.

Police said the man was in stable condition. No information about a suspect or motive has been made available.

Image 1 of 8

Man hospitalized after shooting near gas station in Prince George’s County

The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince George’s County police.

NewsCrime in the DMVPrince George's County