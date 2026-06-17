Man hospitalized after robbery, shooting at gas station in Prince George’s County
SEAT PLEASANT, Md - A man was hospitalized after an early morning robbery and shooting at a gas station in Prince George’s County.
The shooting was reported at the Exxon station around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of MLK Jr. Highway in Seat Pleasant.
Police said the man was in stable condition. No information about a suspect or motive has been made available.
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Man hospitalized after shooting near gas station in Prince George’s County
The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince George’s County police.