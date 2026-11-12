Man hospitalized after fire in Northwest DC apartment
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2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue Apartment Fire
WASHINGTON - A man was injured in a Northwest D.C. apartment fire Thursday evening, first responders said.
Crews were called to the 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, around 4:30 p.m. for a small fire in a first-floor apartment of a nine-story building.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and a man was transported to a nearby hospital as residents returned to the top floors, officials said.
The Source: Information in this article is from the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.