Man hospitalized after fire in Northwest DC apartment

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue Apartment Fire

The Brief A man was injured in an apartment fire in Northwest D.C. The fire was reported in a first floor apartment of a nine-story building in the 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The man was taken to a hospital and residents returned to the building.



A man was injured in a Northwest D.C. apartment fire Thursday evening, first responders said.

Crews were called to the 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, around 4:30 p.m. for a small fire in a first-floor apartment of a nine-story building.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and a man was transported to a nearby hospital as residents returned to the top floors, officials said.