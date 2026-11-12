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Man hospitalized after fire in Northwest DC apartment

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published November 12, 2026 7:26 PM EST
Published November 12, 2026 7:26 PM EST
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2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue Apartment Fire

The Brief

    • A man was injured in an apartment fire in Northwest D.C.
    • The fire was reported in a first floor apartment of a nine-story building in the 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. 
    • The man was taken to a hospital and residents returned to the building. 

WASHINGTON - A man was injured in a Northwest D.C. apartment fire Thursday evening, first responders said. 

Crews were called to the 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest, around 4:30 p.m. for a small fire in a first-floor apartment of a nine-story building. 

The fire was quickly extinguished, and a man was transported to a nearby hospital as residents returned to the top floors, officials said. 

The Source: Information in this article is from the D.C. Fire and EMS Department. 

NewsWashington, D.C.