Man, juvenile girl shot near Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in Southwest DC

D.C. police are investigating after an adult male and juvenile female were shot over the holiday weekend.

Investigators say the pair were shot and then drove to Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in Southwest D.C.

Officers found that man and girl here at the intersection of South Capitol and MacDill Boulevard, which happens to be one of the main entrances for Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in Southwest D.C.

FOX 5 arrived at the scene around 5 p.m. Sunday and at least two D.C. police cruisers were on scene. According to police, the two victims were transported conscious and breathing.

The latest update from police indicates that they were also working to determine the shooting location.

Traffic was backed up on I-295 Sunday as police had to shut down at least one exit on the southbound side of the highway.

FOX 5 has reached out to police to see if that exit being shut down was at all connected to this investigation and as of right now, we have not heard anything back.

Police say this remains an active and ongoing investigation.