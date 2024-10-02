Man found shot to death in Silver Spring park

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a Silver Spring park.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Seek Lane on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. because of a report of a shooting.

Officers located the victim in Seek Lane Neighborhood Park suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no suspect information available, and no arrests have been made.

The identity of the victim will be released following proper notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.