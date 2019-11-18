Man found shot dead after altercation at Prince William County recording studio, police say

A man is dead following a shooting that stemmed from an altercation at a recording studio in Prince William County, authorities say.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road in the Woodbridge area.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot when police arrived. Investigators believe the shooting occurred during an altercation at the DMV Studios.

According to its website, DMV Studios offers audio and video recording services as well as web design and social media.

No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000.

