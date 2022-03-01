Man found on Ritchie Highway died by homicide, Anne Arundel County officials confirm

Anne Arundel County officials have confirmed a man whose body was found on Ritchie Highway last week died from gunshot wounds and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers responded to 4001 Ritchie Highway on Feb. 27 around 10 a.m. for a body located behind the business. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male with apparent trauma to his body.

The victim was identified as Devin Scott Freeman, a 19-year-old male. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Freeman and determined his cause of death as gunshot wound(s) with the manner being homicide.

Homicide Unit detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.