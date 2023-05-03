Man found dead after building fire in Hyattsville

One person was found dead of an apparent homicide after a fire at a multi-family housing unit in Hyattsville Wednesday afternoon.

The structure fire was at a three-story garden apartment on the 6100 block of 42nd Ave in Hyattsville. Prince George's Fire Department said the fire was in the kitchen of the apartment.

A male was found dead inside with injuries consistent with homicide, according to officials.

The homicide investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Police say there is no active threat to the community.