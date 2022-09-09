Man escapes St. Mary’s Co. detention center after tampering with GPS monitoring device: sheriff

Authorities say a man escaped from the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown after tampering with his GPS monitoring device.

Officers say 22-year-old Benjamin Jamal Washington was serving on pre-trial release for violation of probation and robbery when he allowed his device to run out of battery.

Benjamin Jamal Washington (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say tampered with the device and failed to notify corrections staff about the issues.

Washington is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 301-475-4200.