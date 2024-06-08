Man ejected from motorcycle during collision dies in Montgomery County

A motorcycle collision left one man dead in Montgomery County.

The name of the deceased victim has yet to be released.

Police responded to the intersection of FDA Blvd. and Cherry Hill Road for a single-vehicle collision on Saturday, June 8 around 1:03 a.m.



According to police, the driver of a blue Yamaha motorcycle collided with a curb and a traffic light support pole and ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

