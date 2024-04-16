Man dies after struck by vehicle in Prince George’s County

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night in Prince George’s County.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 11 p.m. near John Rogers Boulevard and Courtland Lane in the Upper Marlboro area.

Police say they found the man in the roadway when they arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers say the driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene. Roads in the area were closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.