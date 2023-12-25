Man dies after car goes into Anacostia River on Christmas Day

A man has died after his car got stuck in the Anacostia River on Christmas Day, the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

On Christmas Day, close to 2 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the 11th St Bridge in Southeast. The department said three rescue divers and two rescue swimmers went into the water to rescue one adult victim from a vehicle that was submerged in the water.

All rescuers made it out of the river safely and were treated for decontamination and rehab.

MPD said the man was pronounced dead by officials at the scene.

It’s not yet clear what led to the vehicle being in the water. An MPD spokesperson said more details about the traffic fatality will be released soon.