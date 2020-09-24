Man dead after shooting in Friendship Heights, second victim found in Montgomery County: DC police

A man is dead after he was shot in Friendship Heights Thursday evening.

D.C. Police tell FOX 5 the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Western Avenue, NW, shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the Lord & Taylor in Chevy Chase.

According to police, a second shooting victim was found across the D.C./Maryland line in Montgomery County. He is conscious and breathing.

