A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George's County, according to officials.

Prince George's County police said the shooting happened along Lake Arbor Way and Fairlakes Place in the Bowie area.

Authorities say they arrived to find a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Man dead after shooting in Bowie area of Prince George's County

Police have no suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-8477.

