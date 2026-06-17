Man dead after early morning hit and run in Gaithersburg

The Brief A man was killed in a hit‑and‑run crash early Wednesday in Montgomery County. The collision was reported around 4:47 a.m. near Muddy Branch Road and West Diamond Avenue. Police say the striking vehicle is an older‑model Honda CR‑V last seen in the area.



A man was killed in a hit‑and‑run crash early Wednesday in Montgomery County.

What we know:

The collision was reported around 4:47 a.m. near Muddy Branch Road and West Diamond Avenue in the Gaithersburg area.

Police say the striking vehicle is believed to be an older‑model Honda CR‑V, possibly dark gray with red accents and front‑end damage on the left side. The vehicle was last seen traveling in the area of Muddy Branch Road and West Diamond Avenue.

Residual delays are expected, and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.