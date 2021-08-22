Man charged with killing Silver Spring group home caregiver

Police in Montgomery County have charged a man with killing a 62-year-old caregiver at a group home in Silver Spring.

Police say they found the victim, Fokam Henry Sigala, dead at the scene around 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the home on Carona Court in Silver Spring.

The home is for men who require living assistance.

Police say a resident of the home, 27-year-old Edward Opeoluwa David, assaulted Sigala before the victim's death.

David now faces a 2nd-degree murder charge. He awaits a bond hearing.

Police did not immediately disclose any other details.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.