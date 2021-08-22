Man charged with killing Silver Spring group home caregiver
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police in Montgomery County have charged a man with killing a 62-year-old caregiver at a group home in Silver Spring.
Police say they found the victim, Fokam Henry Sigala, dead at the scene around 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the home on Carona Court in Silver Spring.
The home is for men who require living assistance.
Police say a resident of the home, 27-year-old Edward Opeoluwa David, assaulted Sigala before the victim's death.
David now faces a 2nd-degree murder charge. He awaits a bond hearing.
Police did not immediately disclose any other details.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.