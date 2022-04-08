Man charged with drowning 6-year-old disabled child he was babysitting

The father of a disabled 6-year-old Terrance Adams found dead last December wants justice for his son.

"Terry was my best friend so every day gets harder and harder," said Gary Adams.

The suspect accused, Hunter Locke-Huges, was in court Friday for the boy's death inside a Clinton Township condominium complex. Hughes was arraigned on several charges including homicide felony murder.

"I’m happy he’s behind bars where he needs to be at," Adams said.

Detectives were able to submit a warrant request to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday and charges were authorized by the prosecutor.

"This is a felony punishable by death without parole," said Magistrate James McGrail.

"The defendant is alleged to have held a 6-year-old disabled child under the water which caused the drowning which is the causation of death," said attorney Molly Zappitell from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Terrance Adams with his dad, Gary.

Gary says his son was partially blind, had a heart defect, and wishes the boy’s mother had never left his son with the suspect.

"I just want to get justice for Terry," Adams said.

In court the defendant’s attorney requested a bond for his client who he says has no prior record.

"I’m going to set the bond at $1 million cash surety only," the judge said. "If bond is posted, I am going to require house arrest and GPS tether."

Adams says what hurts most is that this tragedy could have been avoided.

"Be careful who you let watch your kids," he said.

