Man charged officers swinging bottle before deadly police-involved shooting in McLean

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated July 8, 2022 9:41PM
McLean
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in McLean, according to police. 

The shooting occurred in the 6900 block of Arbor Ln. after Fairfax County police responded to a report of a man — who has been identified as 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch — throwing objects outside. 

Fairfax County Police said three officers arrived at the home in McLean after receiving a call just after 7 p.m. regarding a man in crisis. 

Officers responded with a clinician but were initially unable to find Lynch. After another 911 call was made around 8:45 p.m., officers were able to find him inside the residence where both calls originated from. Police said a family friend contacted them because they were worried about Lynch's safety. 

Inside the house, police said a struggle occurred when they approached Lynch. They say he threw a tribal mask at the officers and then ran after them swinging a bottle. Tasers were deployed multiple times by two officers, and the third officer fired their weapon — hitting Lynch four times. 

Police say they provided Lynch with immediate assistance. But he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The officer who shot Lynch is a ten-year veteran. Body camera footage from all three responding officers will be released to the public within 30 days, according to Fairfax County Police. 

No officers were injured during the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.