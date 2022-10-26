St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges

A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker prosecutors say rejected his advances.

Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.

Prosecutors, citing cell phone records, say Carpenter was harassing his co-worker. Those who worked with the victim and the suspect said Carpenter made many advances toward the victim recently and had been rebuffed, charges allege.

Witnesses say they saw Carpenter shoot and kill Hammond Monday morning while she was in her car outside their workplace, charges allege.

In a post-Miranda interview, Carpenter admitted to arguing with the victim the night before the shooting, charges state. He also admitted to being at the scene at the time of the shooting but said he fled without calling authorities.

The complaint says a search of Carpenter's car turned up a loaded 9mm handgun that matches the type of shell casings found next to the victim.