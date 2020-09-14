Man charged after 80-year-old woman's neck slashed in 'random attack'

Howard County police have charged a 20-year-old man in the assault of an elderly woman on a walking trail in Columbia last week.

Officials said Traquan Malik Waller, of no fixed addressed, is charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment in what they say was a "random act."

Waller is currently hospitalized on an unrelated issue and will be detained there until transported to booking.

According to investigators, the attack occurred around 6:35 a.m. last Wednesday in the 7000 block of Cradlerock Way in the Owen Brown area.

The woman, bleeding, was able to make her way back inside the lobby of her senior living facility.

A neighbor called 911.

Detectives believe there is no motive for the attack. Waller did not say anything to the victim or take anything from her.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on the incident to call them at (410) 313-STOP.