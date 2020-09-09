Howard County suspect approached 80-year-old woman from behind, slashed her neck, police say

article

Howard County police are looking for a suspect who approached an 80-year-old woman from behind, slashed her neck and ran away early Wednesday morning in Columbia.

According to investigators, the attack occurred around 6:35 a.m. in the 7000 block of Cradlerock Way in the Owen Brown area.

The woman was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center – where she is reportedly in "fair" condition.

The suspect didn’t try to steal any of her belongings.

The attacker was described as a black male in his 20s with a thin build.

Advertisement

He was reportedly wearing all dark clothing and had covered his face.

Police are asking anyone who might have information on the incident to call them at (410) 313-STOP.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



