Man caught on camera spray painting over mural of historical Black figure on U St. in DC

A video of a man spray painting over a mural on U St. NW in D.C. is getting attention online.

According to the Instagram account Washingtonian Problems, the suspect is painting over the mural of the historical Black figure Paul Robeson.

They also say police were called, but the suspect skateboarded away.

Paul Robeson was an American singer, actor and activist. He became famous as Joe in the musical "Show Boat." His performance of the title role in "Othello" in London also won him high praise.

He was virtually ostracized for his political views later in life after he refused to sign an affidavit disclaiming membership in the Communist Party.