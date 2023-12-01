Man barricades himself in home following domestic incident in Lorton
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County Officers are on the scene of a barricade in the 8100 block of McCauley Way in Lorton.
Officers say a man refused to leave a residence following a domestic incident. The victim was safely removed from the residence.
Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area while officers work to resolve the situation.
