Man barricades himself in home following domestic incident in Lorton

Fairfax County Officers are on the scene of a barricade in the 8100 block of McCauley Way in Lorton.

Fairfax County Officers are on the scene of a barricade in Lorton, VA

Officers say a man refused to leave a residence following a domestic incident. The victim was safely removed from the residence.

Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area while officers work to resolve the situation.

