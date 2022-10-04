Man barricaded inside Silver Spring home; shelter in place for residents in area

Authorities have closed several roads in the Silver Spring area Tuesday morning and are asking residents to shelter in place after a man barricaded himself inside his home in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard.

The situation was reported around 2:25 a.m.

Montgomery County police say they are not able to confirm if the person is armed or if there is anyone else inside the home with the barricaded person.

