Man barricaded in Prince George's County home following shooting, residences shelter in place: police

One adult man is believed to be barricaded inside a home following an early morning shooting in Prince George's County, according to police.

Police are in the 2100 block of Beechwood Road after reports of a shooting occurred at home around 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning. According to police, one adult man is believed to be barricaded in a single-family home. Residents on Beechwood Road and the immediate vicinity are asked to shelter in place at the lowest level of their home.

The following road closures have been put into place:

Banning Place 22nd Avenue

Charleston Place

Drexel St Charleston Place

21st Avenue

Beechwood Road

Calvert Street

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

