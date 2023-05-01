Man attempting to thwart teen scooter theft shot in DC

DC Police are investigating a shooting that took place on 14th St. NW & S Street NW in which a man attempting to stop a scooter theft was shot.

PHOTO CREDIT: HANK THOMAS

According to MPD, three juvenile males were all on one scooter and attempting to take another scooter. A man who witnessed this happening (on a scooter himself) attempted to intervene and was then shot by one of the suspects. The suspects then fled on foot and remain at large.

According to Officer Hickman, the victim is conscious and breathing.

