Compton man killed in dog attack may have been breeding pit bulls

A 35-year-old man, who may have been breeding pit bulls, was found mauled to death Friday morning in the backyard of his Compton home.

The Compton Fire Department along with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call from a woman saying that her boyfriend was hurt in a backyard dog kennel around 8 a.m. Friday.

The man was found dead in the backyard after being mauled by the dogs.

The incident occurred at the intersection of N Thorson Ave. and E Saunders St. in Compton. Investigators believe that two of the homes in the area were allegedly breeding pit bulls.

Officials with the sheriff's office said the mauling was believed to have occurred around 7:30 or 8 p.m. Thursday, and there is surveillance video that depicts at least part of the attack. The investigator said the man appeared to have been feeding the dogs when some of them began fighting, leading to the ultimate attack on the man.

Investigators said there were 13 dogs total at the home, five of them adult and the others considered puppies. Los Angeles County Animal Control responded to the residence to remove the pit bulls from the backyard area, and they will determine if any of the dogs will need to be euthanized.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to authorities.

The identity of the man is not being disclosed at this time.

While the sheriff's office could not immediately confirm that the man was breeding the animals, they said it appeared likely given the number of dogs at the home and the presence of several kennels in the backyard.

No further information is available at this time.