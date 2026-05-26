FIFA World Cup Fan Zone coming to National Mall in DC

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The Brief The FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone in Washington, D.C. will be held on the National Mall. The large-scale public viewing experience will feature large screens, interactive exhibits, cultural programming, music, food vendors, youth activities and family-friendly events. Check out the full event schedule below.



The FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Zone in Washington, D.C. will be held on the National Mall, bringing a large-scale public viewing experience to the nation’s capital during the 2026 tournament, according to a press release.

Set on the National Mall, the fan zone will run from June 11 through July 19, aligning with the tournament's schedule. It'll take place between 3rd and 4th Streets.

The space will feature live match viewing on large screens, interactive exhibits, cultural programming, music, food vendors, youth activities and family-friendly events, per the release.

The activation is being launched by Freedom 250, the national organization leading the celebration of the United States' 250th birthday this summer; it's expected to serve as a central gathering space for fans throughout the competition.

Local perspective:

Check out the full event schedule below:

June:

Thursday 6/11: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 6/12: 2 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday 6/13: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 6/14: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday 6/15: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday 6/16: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 6/17: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday 6/18: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 6/19: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 6/20: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 6/21: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday 6/22: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday 6/23: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday 6/24: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday 6/25: 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday 6/26: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 6/27: 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday 6/28: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday 6/29: 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 6/30: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July:

Wednesday 7/1: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday 7/2: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday 7/3: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 7/4: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 7/5: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday 7/6: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesday 7/7: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday 7/9: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 7/10: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 7/11: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Tuesday 7/14: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday 7/15: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 7/18: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 7/19: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What they're saying:

"We’re calling fans from all over the country to come and celebrate both America and the World Cup," Freedom 250 Spokesperson Julia Friedland told FOX 5 D.C.

On the National Mall on Tuesday, people were excited about the idea.

"I think it’s awesome," Karen Manning said. "We love soccer, and I would love to see everyone coming together for an event like that."

"Any time you get a giant group of people that are in cohesiveness being entertained by the sport they love, something good is going to happen," Reuben Green added.

What's next:

The fan zone will be free and open to the public, with additional details on programming partners and final logistics expected closer to the tournament.