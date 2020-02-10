Man at center of DC barricade situation facing animal cruelty charges, authorities say

Authorities say a man at the center of a barricade situation in Northwest, D.C. Monday morning has been arrested and faces animal cruelty charges.

According to the Humane Rescue Alliance, Doyle Betters was arrested and has been charged with cruelty to animals after Monday's incident. The HRA says Betters failed to provide proper veterinary care the animals resulting in serious bodily injury.

Officials say officers were serving the warrant on Betters Monday at his home on the 4400 block of Iowa Avenue when he barricaded himself inside. MacFarland Middle School and Theodore Roosevelt High School were both on lockdown during the incident. No injuries were reported.

In August, the Humane Rescue Alliance and Humane Law Enforcement officers say they rescued six cats, including kittens, from unsafe and unsanitary conditions at Betters' residence.

The Humane Rescue Alliance said they rescued six cats from the resident of Doyle Betters in August 2019. (Humane Rescue Alliance / FILE 2019)

The Humane Rescue Alliance remained on the scene Monday assessing the health and safety of additional animals found while serving the arrest warrant.

The investigation is continuing at this time.