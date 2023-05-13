Man arrested in Prince George's county for kidnapping woman using U-Haul truck

Maryland State Police have apprehended a 62-year-old man in Prince George's County after conducting a felony traffic stop in Lanham on Friday night.

The suspect, identified as Dennis Bell, is facing 14 criminal charges, including first-degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, fourth-degree sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine, and driving while impaired. Additionally, he is confronting 19 traffic-related charges related to the incident. Bell is currently in custody at the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections.

Following multiple reports to the College Park Barrack of an erratic U-Haul truck colliding with parked vehicles, state troopers initiated a traffic stop. Bell refused to comply, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when the vehicle became disabled in a ditch at Baltimore Avenue and Elm Street in Lanham. When troopers approached the vehicle, they found a female victim unclothed and injured. The police swiftly rescued the woman, covering her with a jacket issued by the agency. Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and transported her to the hospital by ambulance.

The victim, who's identity has not been revealed at this time, told police that Bell pushed her into the U-Haul truck at a convenience store on Minnesota Ave. SE in Washington, D.C. on Friday morning and threatened her life if she did not comply with his demands. The suspect reportedly drove around all day with the victim sitting on the floor board in the front seat. The victim reported that while in Bell’s truck, he removed her clothing and used a pocket knife to stab her fingers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the alleged kidnapping or has relevant information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the MSP Criminal Enforcement Division via email at william.costello@maryland.gov or contact the College Park Barrack.