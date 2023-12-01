Man arrested for shooting near Milk & Honey in Dulles

A man was arrested for a shooting earlier this week near the Milk & Honey restaurant in Dulles.

On November 27, gunfire rang out at the Dulles 28 Centre, leaving one man with gunshot wounds in his neck and torso.

35-year-old Richard L. Edmundson, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting. He was charged with Malicious Wounding and is being held on no bond.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says that there was more than one person involved in the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim remains hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to police.