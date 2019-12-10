Man arrested after security guard stabbed, woman struck by SUV at Basilica of the National Shrine: police

A male security guard was stabbed and a woman, who is also a security guard, was struck by an SUV at the Basilica of the National Shrine in D.C. on Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 9:12 a.m., a suspect intentionally struck the woman who was walking in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue in Northeast. When the male security guard came to the woman's aid, police say the suspect tried to hit them both with his SUV.

During this time, police say the suspect and the male security guard got into an altercation, which led to the stabbing. The suspect then fled the scene.

The male security guard and woman were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, a second scene was developed at 1300 Sheridan Street in Northwest. FOX 5 crews at the location said authorities were seen taking a man into custody following reports of a barricade situation at a house at that location.

On Tuesday evening, police confirmed 48-year-old Dorsey Lee Mack III, of Northwest, had been arrested and charged with assault with an intent to kill.

The Shrine's Director of Communications says the guards and the suspect are known to each other. Police say the offense is "domestic in nature."

The NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau said it was monitoring the incident because of the Basilica's status as an iconic religious institution. They say there's no reason to believe the National Shrine was targeted during the incident.