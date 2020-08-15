Man arrested after fatal Woodbridge stabbing

article

A Woodbridge man faces 2nd-degree murder charges after police say he stabbed another man to death last month outside a Virginia restaurant.

31-year-old Abdur Rahman Roland is being held without bond after police arrested him Saturday.

Roland is accused of fatally stabbing 28-year-old Charlie Davis III, of Dumfries, on July 24th in a parking lot outside Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge.

Police say the two men did not know each other before their confrontation.

Roland was arrested at his home. Police say they obtained warrants for his arrest after detectives identified him as the suspect.