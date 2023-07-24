Man armed with box cutter wanted in connection with sex assault, robbery at Crystal City Shops

Authorities in Arlington County say a man armed with a box cutter is wanted in connection with a sex assault and robbery that happened at a Crystal City shopping mall.

Police say the attack happened Saturday in the 1900 block of S. Bell Street.

Investigators say the female victim she was walking in the Crystal City Shops when a man with a box cutter approached her, demanded money, and stole her cell phone.

She told police the man took her to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her and cut her.

She was able to escape and find help. She was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police canvassed the area but were not able to locate the suspect described as a man in his mid-20s with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts with gray leggings underneath and carrying a green duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-228-4194.