Three dead bodies were found in a Northeast D.C. home Wednesday night, after officers were called to the residence for a welfare check.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department received a call requesting they check on the people at an apartment in the 5000 block of Jay Street Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found a man and two women inside.

All three of them, a D.C. police spokesperson said, had been shot and were dead.

So far, MPD has not revealed a motive or released details regarding a suspect.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

