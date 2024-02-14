Expand / Collapse search

Man and two women found dead in Northeast DC home

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - Three dead bodies were found in a Northeast D.C. home Wednesday night, after officers were called to the residence for a welfare check. 

Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department received a call requesting they check on the people at an apartment in the 5000 block of Jay Street Northeast. 

When officers arrived, they found a man and two women inside. 

All three of them, a D.C. police spokesperson said, had been shot and were dead.

So far, MPD has not revealed a motive or released details regarding a suspect. 

Detectives are still investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 