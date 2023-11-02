Man accused of stabbing, carjacking elderly woman in Prince George's County

Police in Prince George’s County police are working to identify the man they say stabbed a woman in her 70s and drove off in her car Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 7100 block of Temple Hill Road in Camp Springs area around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 1 where they found the female victim, who is in her 70s, suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

According to police, the woman had been attacked in an apparent carjacking.

A photo of the suspect was released Thursday. Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS or 301-856-2660.

