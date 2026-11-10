The Brief A 39-year-old man accused of firing gunshots is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Schaefer faces six misdemeanor charges, including three counts of reckless handling of a firearm. Police said the shootings were an isolated incident and no injuries were reported.



A 39-year-old man accused of firing gunshots at multiple locations across North Arlington is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

Eric Josef Schaefer remains held in custody following his arrest Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop near Military Road and 24th Street North.

Schaefer faces six misdemeanor charges, including three counts of reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of discharging a firearm in a public place.

Man accused of firing shots at several Arlington locations faces bond hearing

Police said officers first responded to a report of gunfire shortly before noon Friday near Military Road and 31st Street North. Additional reports followed from other parts of North Arlington.

Investigators reported finding evidence of gunfire at four separate scenes: the 5500 block of 15th Street North, the 2400 block of North Quebec Street, the 1100 block of North Vermont Street, and the intersection of Military Road and 31st Street North.

Detectives identified Schaefer as a suspect after interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Authorities said the shootings stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Schaefer and an acquaintance, though specific details about the conflict were not disclosed. No injuries were reported.

Police said the shootings were an isolated incident and said there was no indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

The bond hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Man accused of firing shots at several Arlington locations faces bond hearing