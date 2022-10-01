Man accidentally fires gun inside Arundel Mills Mall food court, police say

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating after a gun was accidentally fired inside Arundel Mills Mall on Saturday.

Anne Arundel County Police Tweeted at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday that officers were at the mall, located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Maryland, investigating the shots fired.

According to police, a preliminary review of video from the incident revealed that a man accidentally shot a gun inside the mall's food court.

No one was injured by the accidental discharge, but police say some people were hurt as they were leaving the food court.

Police did not indicate exactly how many people.

According to Arundel Mills security, the mall was placed under a lockdown after the incident.

The mall has since reopened and normal operations have resumed.

Police did not indicate if the man was taken into custody.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Following the incident, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement:

"Three months ago, the Supreme Court made it more dangerous to go to the mall in America. The NYSRPA vs. Bruen decision made it easier to carry guns in public places, and Maryland followed suit, removing the "good and substantial reason" that had been required to obtain a concealed carry permit. The following month, concealed carry permit applications in Maryland soared by 700% compared to the same month in 2021. Today, we saw what happens when more guns are present in our communities. Families enjoying a meal in the food court at Arundel Mills experienced the terror of not knowing whether they would be the latest victims of a mass shooting. People fled, people were hurt, all because a firearm went off in a crowded public space. My heart goes out to everyone present for this incident - nobody should have to go through what you did today. For four years, I have made it a priority to put in place common-sense local policies to prevent gun violence and death in Anne Arundel County. We have one of the best Police Departments in America, and from 2018-2021, every category of crime fell by ten percent or more. In June, our Gun Violence Intervention Team issued its strategic plan - read it at www.aahealth.org/GVIT. But today, I am angry. Politicians glorify guns to get votes, the Supreme Court takes away our right in Maryland to pass and enforce our own gun permitting laws, and the result is terror. I will stand with our law enforcement community and push back against this idea of promoting guns in public places. It’s dangerous and it’s stupid."

