Man, 83, dies after being hit by pickup truck in gas station parking lot in Rockville

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The Brief An 83-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a gas station Friday morning. He died from his injuries the next day. Officials say the driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.



A collision became deadly this weekend after an 83-year-old man succumbed to his injuries a day later.

What we know:

Charles S. Lazar was transported to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Rockville gas station Friday morning.

Officials say the 83-year-old died from his injuries on Saturday after his condition deteriorated overnight.

Dig deeper:

A preliminary investigation determined that Lazar was walking toward his parked vehicle when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pulled away from a fuel pump and hit the 83-year-old man.

Officials say the driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

What we don't know:

No charges have been announced, and an investigation into the deadly crash in ongoing.