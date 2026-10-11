Man, 83, dies after being hit by pickup truck in gas station parking lot in Rockville
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A collision became deadly this weekend after an 83-year-old man succumbed to his injuries a day later.
What we know:
Charles S. Lazar was transported to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Rockville gas station Friday morning.
Officials say the 83-year-old died from his injuries on Saturday after his condition deteriorated overnight.
Dig deeper:
A preliminary investigation determined that Lazar was walking toward his parked vehicle when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pulled away from a fuel pump and hit the 83-year-old man.
Officials say the driver stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
What we don't know:
No charges have been announced, and an investigation into the deadly crash in ongoing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Montgomery County Police Department.