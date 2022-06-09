Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Bethesda, police say

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a mail carrier in Bethesda Thursday.

Montgomery County Police tell FOX 5 the incident happened around 12:13 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Chase Avenue.

Officers at the scene, learned that a suspect robbed a mail carrier, who was working at the time, at gun point. Police did not make it clear what mail service the carrier worked for.

Police also did not indicate what was taken from the mail carrier.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.