Lowe's delivering $1M worth of Mother's Day flowers to moms isolated in senior facilities due to COVID-19

For moms unable to be with their loved ones on Mother’s Day due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lowe’s is partnering with growers and Uber to brighten the day for many across the country.

The home improvement chain said it is donating $1 million worth of flower baskets to 500 long-term care and senior living facilities located in cities hardest hit by the pandemic, including New York, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Houston and Miami.

Each basket will be wrapped individually and include a special note of appreciation, the company said. The deliveries will take place in the days leading up to Mother’s Day on May 10 and be given to mothers and grandmothers currently in isolation.

"Mother's Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won't be able to be with their loved ones this year," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer.

Lowe’s said the flowers are sourced from its network of small business growers and nurseries that may have experienced a dip in sales or ceased business altogether amid the COVID-19 crisis. Uber drivers will deliver the flower baskets in some of the markets, according to the company.

"We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother's Day," Thalberg added.

Lowe’s said the Mother’s Day flower baskets were sourced from its network of small business growers and nurseries that may have been hit hard by government shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo credit: Provided / Lowe’s)

As Americans continue to social distance to help halt the spread of COVID-19, other companies have aimed to make a difference.

The national jewelry chain Jared recently launched its "#LoveCantWait" campaign, which will grant 1,000 couples who were forced to postpone their wedding all the tools they need to hold a virtual wedding.

Mattel introduced a new line of toys to honor those on the front lines of the pandemic, including a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and grocery store worker, in which a portion of the proceeds will go to help provide essential supplies, equipment and resources for health care workers.

