Loudoun supervisors to discuss possible data center moratorium Tuesday

The Brief More than one Maryland county has passed a data center moratorium. Juli Briskman says data centers make up about 50 percent of Loudoun County’s revenue. Meeting documents say the staff recommendation is that the board take no action.



Northern Virginia has been leading the nation’s AI‑driven data center boom, but one county may now be looking to take a page out of Maryland’s book.

More than one Maryland county has voted to pass a data center moratorium. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says the same type of pause on processing new data center applications seen in Maryland is what some Loudoun County leaders appear to support, focusing on a different concern tied to the concentration of centers there.

Board Supervisor Juli Briskman, who once told FOX 5 she has been voting against data centers since 2020, now says data centers are making up about 50 percent of Loudoun County’s revenue. She believes that is fiscally irresponsible and questions what will happen when they leave.

Loudoun County has a business meeting planned later Tuesday, where county leaders will take up the county attorney’s review of whether to pause new center development. Meeting documents say the staff recommendation is that the board take no action.

FOX 5 has reported on growing concerns from neighbors in the region about rising electrical costs tied to the increased demand data centers place on power grids. County leaders say data centers do make revenue for the county.

At the federal level, President Trump is weighing in, referring on Truth Social to warnings and concerns around AI and data centers as an AI Hoax.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors business meeting begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday.